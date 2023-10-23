Kenya: Wetangula Hails Universal Health Coverage as a Game-Changer

Nairobi — Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang'ula, has emphasized the importance of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as the cornerstone for individuals to lead productive and fulfilling lives and for countries to build strong economies.

Speaking on Saturday during the funeral of the Ford Kenya party member late Alfred Nakitare in Webuye East Constituency, Bungoma County, Wetang'ula highlighted the Kenya Kwanza administration's commitment to ensuring that all citizens have access to comprehensive and high-quality healthcare services.

Wetang'ula elaborated on the government's dedication to offering financial support to vulnerable individuals to ensure that the most marginalized members of society can access quality healthcare. He also underscored the importance of providing free treatment for chronic illnesses and accidents, including those involving boda boda (motorcycle taxi) incidents, to enhance healthcare accessibility.

These statements come in the wake of President William Ruto's recent signing of four pieces of legislation aimed at advancing his universal healthcare plan. One of these laws requires all workers to contribute 2.75% of their salaries to a new health fund.

The government has defended this initiative as a means to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to economically disadvantaged Kenyans.

However, the move has faced criticism from many Kenyan citizens who perceive it as exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis. Despite Ruto's electoral promise to alleviate financial difficulties for families, his introduction of several measures, including the new health insurance plan, has sparked dissatisfaction.

The current healthcare system in Kenya involves monthly contributions to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), ranging from 150 Kenyan shillings to 1,700 shillings. The new law will replace the NHIF with a new fund, increase the minimum contribution, and require most salaried workers to contribute a larger portion of their income.

Ruto argues that universal health insurance will ensure that every Kenyan can access medical treatment without experiencing financial hardship.