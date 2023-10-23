Rwanda: Mountain Bike for Young Cyclists Launched in Bugesera

Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee (RNOSC), in collaboration with the Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) and the French Embassy in Rwanda, on Saturday, October 21, launched the inaugural Mountain Bike dedicated for children aspiring to become cyclists.

Held at the Field of Dreams Pump Track located near Gasore Serge Foundation in Bugesera District, the event dubbed 'Mountain Bike for Young People' attracted 40 young cyclists aged between 10 and 15 years.

The event was organised to promote Mountain Bike among Rwandan youth, to instill the Olympic Values as well as to raise awareness about the forthcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

During the event, children had an opportunity to learn how to compete in Mountain Bike competitions on top of showcasing their skills and passion for the sport.

Launching the event, RNOSC acting president Alice Umulinga commended the initiative which she believes will boost the popularity of mountain bike in Rwanda, as long as it starts with young people.

"Currently, we only have two Rwandan Olympians in Mountain Bike, and we are looking forward to seeing more athletes represent Rwanda in this Olympic sport in the near future," Umulinga said.

"We use these kinds of platforms to promote the Olympic values among Rwandan youth to ensure that we are nurturing well-rounded athletes," she added.

Bugesera District Mayor Richard Mutabazi welcomed the 'Mountain Bike for Young People' to the Field of Dreams, hoping to see young cyclists make the best out of it.

"We are delighted to host such an initiative in our district, and we hope that this infrastructure will promote mountain biking and nurture talents who will represent Rwanda effectively on the international stage, including the Olympic Games," Mutabazi said.

Young cyclists upbeat

Orga Gaga Mashariki, 13, and Olivier Kwizera, 15, are among young participants who took part in the inaugural event which included a 15-minute mountain bike racetrack session at the Field of Dreams.

After the session, Mashariki said, "I had so much fun. It was amazing to meet other young cyclists and learn from experienced coaches. I feel motivated to continue to pursue my passion for cycling."

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the horizons, events like these play a crucial role in raising awareness and inspiring the next generation of Rwandan cyclists.

The Gasore Serge Foundation received support for the maintenance of 20 bikes to increase the number of children who can access mountain biking and school equipment.

Every participating child was awarded a gold medal as a motivation to strive for excellence in their cycling career.