Rwanda: Trace Awards - Rema, Davido Lead Winners

For the first time, Trace, a global music taste-house which has been exporting Afro-music to the rest of the world for the last two decades, has recognised African musicians in a colorful awarding ceremony that took place in Kigali this Saturday, October 21, at BK Arena.

The event, which is in line with Trace's 20th anniversary, attracted celebrities from all corners of the world including Davido, Diamond Platnmuz and Rema among others.

The entire African continent was represented by its best artistes at Trace Awards, showcasing the excellence and diversity of Afrocentric music in genres such Afrobeat, Dancehall, Hip Hop, Afro-pop, Mbalax, Amapiano, Zouk, Kizomba, Genge, Coupé Décalé, Bongo Flava and rap among many other genres.

Competing in 22 award categories were platinum-selling artistes from more than 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe , Algeria, Angola, Brazil, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, DRC, France, French Guiana, Gabon, Ghana and many other countries.

Davido took home the prizes for Best Male, and shared Best Collaboration with South Africa's Musa Keys for "Unavailable". Rema scored in the Global African Artist, and Song of the Year category, with "Calm Down".

"Love Damini" by Burna Boy scored the prize for Best Album and Vivian Chidid received the plaudits for Best Female.

The Best Artist - East Africa was won by Diamond Platnumz, while Rwandan local star Bruce Melodie triumphed in the Best Rwandan Artist category.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Didi B took home the silverware for Ivory Coast as Best Artist Africa - Francophone, while his fellow countrymen KS Bloom and Tam Sir scored in the Best Gospel Artist, and Best Producer categories. Lisandro Cuxi was named Best Artist Africa - Lusophone.

Recognising his long and storied music career, Nigeria's 2Face took home the prize for Lifetime Achievement.

Rutshelle Guillance was named as Best Artist - Caribbean, while Goulam triumphed as Best Artist - Indian Ocean, and Dystinct won Best Artist - North Africa.

Yemi Alade's hit "Baddie" took home the prize for Best Video while music maker and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi, took home a special ChangeMarker award for his philanthropic work.

British rapper Central Cee triumphed as Best Artist - UK, while Tayc took home the trophy for Best Artist - France & Belgium. Ludmilla took home the trophy for Best Artist - Brazil and Michael Brun was named Best DJ for Haiti.

The winners took home Trace Awards Trophies - unique pieces of art designed by acclaimed Congolese sculptor and designer, Dora Prevost.