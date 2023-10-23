Africa: New State of Africa's Environment 2023 Report Warns of Growing Environmental Challenges

Kisii — The 2023 State of Africa's Environment Report by the Center for Science and Environment (CSE) highlights the growing challenges facing the continent.

The report, released by the Indian-based think tank, emphasizes the centralization of environmental well-being in Africa's overall sustainable development, offering authentic insights into the current conditions and opportunities in African countries.

The report points out that nearly half of the world's population currently depends on degraded resources such as land and forests for their livelihoods. However, these resources may not be able to sustain productive livelihoods in the future.

Africa's natural capital was estimated at $6.2 trillion in 2018, nearly three times the size of the entire continental economy. Over 80% of Africa's population directly relies on natural resources, such as land and forests.

The continent is highly vulnerable to climate change and has been experiencing the negative effects of drought, flooding, cyclones, and other climate change-related events. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) 2022 report highlighted the existential threat of the climate crisis, impacting millions of people who have been enduring the wrath of nature for years.

The CSE report underscores the importance of renewable natural assets, such as land and ecosystems, for low-income countries. These assets make up around 23% of their total wealth, representing the highest proportion of total wealth derived from renewable natural capital among all income groups.

The report warns that African countries could face a 10% drop in GDP by 2030, and by 2050, approximately 1.2 billion Africans could face higher water pollution, 1.5 billion could experience increased food insecurity, and millions will be at risk of coastal erosion.

Furthermore, scientists estimate that nearly half of the world's population currently depends on degraded resources for their livelihoods. In the future, these resources may no longer be able to support productive livelihoods.

The report also highlights the recent unprecedented destruction of planetary health, a resurgence of populism and social unrest, escalating inequalities in health, skills, and opportunities, and a growing dissatisfaction with democracy.

The World Food Programme (WFP) reported in January 2023 that around 22 million people in the Horn of Africa, spanning from southern Ethiopia to northern Kenya and Somalia, are at risk of hunger due to the worst drought in four decades.

In East Africa, the region experienced five consecutive deficit rainy seasons by the end of 2022, with the rainy season from March to May 2022 being the driest in over 70 years for Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.

Sunita Narain, Director General of CSE, emphasized that the report creates links between environmental aspects and development through comprehensive analysis and scientific-based evidence.

Director General of Kenya's National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), Mamo Bor Mamo, noted that the report will guide Kenya's approach during the COP28 summit and emphasized the collective responsibility for addressing environmental issues in Africa.

Richard Mahapatra, Managing Editor of Down To Earth, mentioned that the CSE report involved over 100 researchers and journalists from across the continent, providing country-wise assessments for a continental perspective. The report covers climate change, wildlife and biodiversity, agriculture and land degradation, water and hygiene situations, and emerging waste management issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Africa hosts nine of the world's 36 biodiversity hotspots and is home to over 1,500 endemic plant species that have lost at least 70% of their primary native vegetation. The Congo Basin, considered the world's second-largest green lung, absorbs 4% of global carbon emissions annually and supports the livelihoods of 80 million people.

In terms of land and agriculture, over 80-90% of the landmass in many Horn of Africa countries is arid or semi-arid and not suitable for agriculture, particularly in Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, and South Sudan. The region has been affected by the worst drought in 40 years.

The report also highlights air pollution and mobility, indicating a significant variation in air pollution-related deaths across Africa, ranging from 36 deaths in Seychelles to 0.197 million deaths in Nigeria, the highest recorded.