Kenya: Former ODM Chairman Prof Ayiecho Olweny Shifts Allegiance to UDA

Kisumu — Former Kisumu County ODM Chairman, Prof Ayiecho Olweny, has left the party and hinted at joining the UDA (United Democratic Alliance) party.

Ayiecho, who was once the Member of Parliament for Muhoroni, claimed that he was expelled from the ODM party last year.

"I have been without a party and now I am preparing to work with the current administration," Ayiecho said Sunday during a gathering which was also attended by the ICT Cabinet Secretary, Eliud Owalo.

Ayiecho had previously met with Owalo at his residence in Rarieda Constituency, along with former Kisumu County ODM treasurer, Festus Achila.

During the church service, Ayiecho expressed his support for President William Ruto and urged local residents to back the government. He stated, "Ruto will serve as president for the upcoming years, and he will secure a second term in 2027."

Ayiecho reflected on the 2022 General Election, where he said all signs pointed to a Raila Odinga presidency, but it was thwarted by an extensive campaign led by Ruto. He emphasized that in 2027, it would be challenging to defeat President Ruto, noting that the miracle that failed in 2022 would not work.

Ayiecho called on the Luo community to be prepared to explore alternative paths without placing all their hopes in one place. He also mentioned that he was removed from his position as the party chairman without his knowledge and is still awaiting an explanation from ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ayiecho encouraged Owalo to continue serving the locals and helping with community development. He stated, "CS Owalo, I am here to support this government, not for personal gain but for the benefit of our community."

In response, Owalo welcomed Ayiecho, who is an associate professor in the Department of Agriculture at Maseno University, to the UDA party. He emphasized that President Ruto's administration is inclusive and focused on national development.

"Prof. Ayiecho, welcome to the UDA party, come over, don't hesitate," Owalo declared.