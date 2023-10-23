Kenya: KCSE Kicks Off October 23 for Over 90,000 Candidates

Nairobi — Candidates are gearing up for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) which starts Monday.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) says 903,260 candidates are registered for the examinations. The assessments will be conducted across a vast network of 10,651 examination centers across the country.

Belio Kipsang, the Education Principal Secretary, emphasized the importance of professionalism among the monitoring officers overseeing the examinations, stating, "We play a bigger role than just delivering the examinations; we must also motivate the candidates that this is a process that we all went through and they can also do it successfully."

KNEC conducted rehearsals for the examinations on Thursday, assuring that all operational aspects are in place to facilitate the smooth administration of the national exams.

Notably, Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Level Education Assessment (KILEA) are scheduled to commence on October 30.

This year's national examinations mark a significant transition, signaling the conclusion of the 8-4-4 education system as Kenya embarks on a new chapter under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).