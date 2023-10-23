Malawi Fails to Sustain Export Deals

22 October 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Ezra Mtimuni

Officials from the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) have come out in the open to concede that Malawi is failing to sustain export deals.

This comes hot on the heels reports from the ministry of Trade and Industry that the country is failing to sustain export deals for produce in South Sudan and India where there are great demand for pigeon peas.

MITC chief executive officer Paul Kwengwere says the unsustainability of export deals the country gets is one of the factors that is affecting the trade sector in the country.

He has since asked Malawians to produce more if the country is to export more.

Kwengwere said this at a sensitization workshop of the 2023 Intra African Trade Fair scheduled for 9 to 15 November in Egypt, where over 30 Malawian companies are expected to take part.

Meanwhile, principal secretary in the ministry of Trade and Industry Christina Zakeyu said the mega farms Initiative will ensure the country sustains its deals.

She also disclosed that following the country's participation at the China-African Economic and Trade (CAET) in July this year, eleven Malawian companies have been accredited by China to be exporting their produce such as soya and tea to the country.

