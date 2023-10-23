Malawi Government Bemoans Drunkardness During Working Hours, Absenteeism in Civil Service

Government has expressed concern over the growing tendency of indiscipline, which include reporting for work while drunk by some council workers.

Director of Local Government Services in the Ministry of Local Government, Unity and Culture Douglas Mkweta has since told district Commissioners and chief executive officers of city and municipal Councils to check this unbecoming behaviour among council workers.

Mkweta said people complain of poor service delivery in some councils because workers report for duties while drunk, absenteeism and report late for duties.

Mkweta said this in Mzuzu during the Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) Managers Network (MAGNET) Symposium and 4th Annual Conference for DCs and CEOs drawn from across the country.

Mkweta said it is deplorable to note that some employees in local government authorities lack discipline and that such elements affect public service delivery.

"In some cases, officers report for duty while drunk while others absent themselves from duty without proper reasons and have to be followed wherever they are when needed.

"This can be attributed to lack of proper leadership and DCs and CEOs should ensure that these issues are not tolerated at all cost," said Mkweta.

Commenting of Local Authority Performance Assement (LAPA), Mkweta described the tool as very important as it among others assures that local authorities provide public service according to the desired standards.

"The tool also assists government to understand local authorities' operations for effective service delivery, hence I also advise you to comply with and regard the tool as a very important element in your administration," he said.

Making his key note address, Director General of National Planning Commission, Dr. Thomas Munthali advised the delegates to identify long term goals for their councils and how to attain them in contributing towards Malawi 2063 which promotes inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance.

Munthali added that most development plans for district and city councils have expired, some are being reviewed while others are being formulated and called on the officers to ensure that the plans speak to Malawi 2063.

He then tipped the DCs on pondering of including in their plans viable economic activities which will utilize locally available opportunities in specific councils.

"These can include establishment of mega farms, mine and construction of logistical hubs which can have facilities such as warehouses for hiring and use the proceeds to support service delivery," said Dr. Munthali.

In his remarks, MALGA Executive Director, Hadrod Mkandawire described the event as very important as it is a platform through which local authorities will share success stories, challenges and solutions towards attaining strategic leaderships in councils for effective service delivery.