Malawi Continues to Soldiers for Peace Keeping Mission in DRC Despite Resistance From Tshisekedi

Malawi is sending a contingent of Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to Democratic Republic of Congo despite the country's President Felix Tshisekedi repeated demand that all United Nations peace keeping soldiers be pulled out.

Tshisekedi repeated the demand last month during the United Nations General Assembly summit in New York, the US.

He said the peace keeping mission have failed to bring peace to the war torn mineral rich country, ravaged by rebel groups.

There have been protests in the DRC if late to force the UN peace keeping mission out of the country.

But a contingent of MDF soldiers will soon depart for the DRC under the United Nations for peace keeping mission.

The MDF soldiers have since been urged to refrain from indulging in sexual relationships with natives while on the mission.

MDF Commander General Paul Valentino Phiri said this on Friday in Mzuzu at Mzuzu Upper Stadium where the soldiers were camping, marking the closure of the camping session for Malawi Battalion (MALBATT 15 F.I.B 11) ahead of their departure for DRC.

He said Malawi Defence Force is considered as one of the best military services in the world and that it will take continued hardworking, discipline and commitment by the soldiers to maintain this status.

"It is on record that we have one of the best military services in the world and so, it will take a continued hardworking, discipline and commitment by you soldiers to maintain such status.

"I am therefore advising you to depart for DRC to continue championing the high status of Malawi's military system. Refrain from denting Malawi's good record by avoiding indulging in sexual relationships with natives while at the mission," said Phiri.

In a separate interview, the commanding officer for peace support operations training center at Mafco, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Maulana said the outgoing soldiers are expected to follow their military mandate.

"The soldiers are supposed to neutralise illegal armed groups during their mission. This includes carrying out offensive operations by these illegal armed groups, protecting civilians living in these dangerous areas, and also protecting themselves," he said.

The camp closing ceremony was spiced up with a 'demo warfare' .