Uganda: Kadaga Calls for Collective Efforts to Achieve Clean Energy Access

Kampala, Uganda — The First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga on Thursday, launched the 5th edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) run in 2023.

The run whose proceeds will be dedicated to the installation of a Solar Power supply system for Buliisa Health Centre IV in Buliisa district is slated for October 27, 2023, at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

This year's run is dedicated to promoting SDG 7 which calls for access to affordable and clean energy with participants taking on 10km, 15km, and 17 km.

"The proceeds from this year's SDG RUN will be dedicated to the installation of a Solar Power supply system for Buliisa Health Centre IV in Buliisa district and planting trees in the same district to mitigate the impacts of climate change that may arise from oil processing in the Albertine region," the Deputy Prime Minister said at Press Conference hosted at her office in Kampala.

"One of the key areas of focus for Uganda's energy sector is expanding access to clean energy access to the countryside," she added.

This year's SDG RUN serves as a precursor to the Renewable Energy Conference & Expo, with a focus on SDG 7, ensuring accessible, affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for all.