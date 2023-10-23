Uganda: Kadaga Calls for Collective Efforts to Achieve Clean Energy Access

22 October 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga on Thursday, launched the 5th edition of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) run in 2023.

The run whose proceeds will be dedicated to the installation of a Solar Power supply system for Buliisa Health Centre IV in Buliisa district is slated for October 27, 2023, at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

This year's run is dedicated to promoting SDG 7 which calls for access to affordable and clean energy with participants taking on 10km, 15km, and 17 km.

"The proceeds from this year's SDG RUN will be dedicated to the installation of a Solar Power supply system for Buliisa Health Centre IV in Buliisa district and planting trees in the same district to mitigate the impacts of climate change that may arise from oil processing in the Albertine region," the Deputy Prime Minister said at Press Conference hosted at her office in Kampala.

"One of the key areas of focus for Uganda's energy sector is expanding access to clean energy access to the countryside," she added.

This year's SDG RUN serves as a precursor to the Renewable Energy Conference & Expo, with a focus on SDG 7, ensuring accessible, affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for all.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.