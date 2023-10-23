Uganda: Military Police Equipped With Knowledge of Handling Prisoners

22 October 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Commandant Military Police, Brigadier General William Bainomugisha appreciated the Uganda Prisons Academy for training soldiers of Military Police in Prisoners Handling.

Brig Gen Bainomugisha was Tuesday speaking at the Uganda Prisons Headquarters, Luzira during the pass out of 184 Military Police soldiers who were undergoing a one-month course in prisoner handling.

He said that the course was necessary for the soldiers given that the functions of Military Police include enforcing law and order within the armed forces, reinforcing civil Police, detention and apprehension of offenders and custodian of UPDF inmates.

The Commandant Uganda Prisons Academy, Commissioner of Prisons Brenda Sana hailed the soldiers for the exemplary discipline that they exhibited during the one-month training.

She added that the soldiers were taken through administration, records management, procedures for prison labour allocation, rehabilitation programs, basic human rights for prisoners, ideology, and several demonstrations of the daily handling of prisoners.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.