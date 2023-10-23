Uganda: Military Police Equipped With Knowledge of Handling Prisoners

Kampala, Uganda — The Commandant Military Police, Brigadier General William Bainomugisha appreciated the Uganda Prisons Academy for training soldiers of Military Police in Prisoners Handling.

Brig Gen Bainomugisha was Tuesday speaking at the Uganda Prisons Headquarters, Luzira during the pass out of 184 Military Police soldiers who were undergoing a one-month course in prisoner handling.

He said that the course was necessary for the soldiers given that the functions of Military Police include enforcing law and order within the armed forces, reinforcing civil Police, detention and apprehension of offenders and custodian of UPDF inmates.

The Commandant Uganda Prisons Academy, Commissioner of Prisons Brenda Sana hailed the soldiers for the exemplary discipline that they exhibited during the one-month training.

She added that the soldiers were taken through administration, records management, procedures for prison labour allocation, rehabilitation programs, basic human rights for prisoners, ideology, and several demonstrations of the daily handling of prisoners.