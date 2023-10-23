Botswana: Mthimkhulu Commends Dikgosi for Role in Fight Against Ncds

Gaborone — Dikgosi have been commended for demonstrating strong commitment and leadership in fighting non-communicable diseases (NCDs) .

Launching the Ntlo ya Dikgosi Wellness Day in Gaborone on October 19, the Assistant Minister for State President, Mr Dumezweni Mthimkhulu, noted that dikgosi were among those taking the lead in creating the necessary interest within the Botswana population about the need to embrace the practice of healthy living.

"This wellness activity is a true testament of working towards prioritising health and wellness as well as highlighting dikgosi's role in raising awareness about NCDs prevention and control," said Mr Mthimkhulu.

On the theme of the day: Mindful Leadership, Healthy Communities, Mr Mthimkhulu said it was suitable as it placed emphasis on the significance of traditional leaders as guardians of both the physical and mental wellbeing of their communities, further pointing out that it resonated with the Mindset Change initiative.

He said regular activity was proven to help prevent and suppress NCDs such as heart disease, hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancers and obesity.

He said it also helped to improve mental health, quality of life and general wellbeing.

Mr Mthimkhulu said more than ever, wellness was now focused with managing the body state after the basic needs of food, shelter and basic medical care had been met.

He further said the dimension of wellness included mental, physical, spiritual, social, financial, occupational and environmental health conditions and therefore urged that they be taken care of.

He said it was pleasing that Ntlo Ya Dikgosi members had taken the initiative to be counted among those, who had taken great interest in their physical wellbeing and general health, commending their collaboration with the National AIDS and Health Promotion Agency (NAHPA) .

He said it was critical to make wellness practices part and parcel of their regular regime, urging them to lead their communities to take up the initiative of eating healthy food, participating in regular exercises, avoiding harmful use of alcohol, quitting tobacco use and going for routine medical checkups.

Ntlo ya Dikgosi chairperson, Kgosi Puso, urged dikgosi to eat healthy, saying sedentary lifestyles and moving away from traditional foods had resulted in health complications.

Reminding dikgosi that 'prevention was better than cure', Kgosi Puso encouraged them to lead physical activity by example, adding that their communities would follow suit which would in turn result in a healthy nation.

NAHPA National Coordinator, Mr Ontiretse Letlhare, also urged dikgosi to prioritise health and wellness.

The day started with a health walk, aerobics and activities included health screening for different ailments offered by Tebelopele, BOCAIP, and other NGOs as well as counseling.

BOPA