Rwanda: Trace Awards - Kagame Meets Winners, Lauds Creative Industry

Trace Awards is a channel of expression and the best gift for any people, any part of society, President Paul Kagame told the Afro prestigious award winners on Sunday, October 22.

The Head of State hosted at Village Urugwiro the overall winners who were recognized in a colourful awarding ceremony that took place in Kigali on Saturday, October 21, at BK Arena to celebrate the creativity, talent, and influence of African and Afro-music and artists.

ALSO READ: Trace Awards: Rema, Davido lead winners

They emerged from a pool of more than 150 nominated artistes who competed in 22 award categories from more than 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and Europe, Algeria, Angola, Brazil, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, DRC, France, French Guiana, Gabon, Ghana and many other countries.

"Your talent, your creativity, having this [event] which becomes a channel of expressions of all different kinds. I think that's the best gift for any people, for any part of society," Kagame told them.

"Your talent, your creativity, having this [event] which becomes a channel of expressions of all different kinds. I think that's the best gift for any people, for any part of society. The arts, creativity, and the whole organization around it, is giving people a home, from... pic.twitter.com/lJgivg4Svs-- Presidency | Rwanda (@UrugwiroVillage) October 22, 2023

ALSO READ: From outfits to perfomances, fun facts at Trace Awards

"The arts, creativity, and the whole organization around it, is giving people a home, from different parts of the world. A home through which they express themselves."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further said that they can consider Rwanda as a home away from home.

The inaugural Trace Awards 2023, which is in line with the 20th anniversary of the global music powerhouse and Afro-music tastemaker, Trace, attracted celebrities from all corners of the world including Davido, Diamond Platnmuz, and Rema among others.

ALSO READ: Trace Awards and Festival is an economic boost for Rwanda - RDB

The platform served as an opportunity for artistes, both local and international, to showcase their talents, with an impact that is cuts across sectors.

Prior the ceremony, Rwanda also hosted a festival that featured multiple fashion brands, visual artistes, entrepreneurs in the culinary arts, and many others that brought enriching diversity to the experience.

"This exposure has not only changed the perception of Rwanda as a tourist destination but also as an attractive place for investment. Furthermore, it has facilitated the dissemination of valuable information that is crucial for the nation's progress," noted Ariella Kageruka, Head of Tourism and Conservation at the Rwanda Development Board, ahead of the three-day ceremony and festival.