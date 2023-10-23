Kenya: Angolan President João Lourenço Receives 21-Gun Salute in Nairobi

Nairobi — President João Lourenço of Angola was welcomed with a 21-gun salute at State House in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Lourenço's visit to Kenya holds great significance in fostering and strengthening cooperation between Angola and Kenya.

The visiting President, accompanied by First Lady Ana Dias Lourenço, was accorded this honor during his two-day official visit to Kenya.

The ceremonial 21-gun salute is a traditional and formal military gesture extended to visiting heads of state as a sign of respect and diplomacy. It is a symbol of goodwill and a testament to the friendly relations between the two nations.

The visit underscores the commitment of both countries to engage in productive discussions that will enhance collaboration and strengthen ties. This visit is expected to yield fruitful outcomes in various areas of mutual interest, including trade, diplomacy, and cooperation between Angola and Kenya.

During his visit, President Lourenço will engage in official meetings and discussions with President William Ruto to explore opportunities for cooperation and partnership. The visit serves as a testament to the cordial relations between these African nations and their shared commitment to further enhance diplomatic, economic, and political ties.