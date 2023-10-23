Tanzania: 'Tanzania Good Investment Climate Encourages Chinese Investors'

DAR ES SALAAM: CHINA Ambassador to Tanzania, Chen Mingjian, has said good investment climate and the existing peace encourage Chinese investors.

Ambassador Mingjian said the existing good environment has also made Chinese companies in Tanzania engage in supporting Tanzanians in different social services, including education.

The Ambassador made the remarks over the weekend at an event to give farewell to 30 civil engineering Tanzanian students who go for studies in China at the ChonqQhing Vocational Institute of Engineering in Dar es Salaam.

The sponsorship was given by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology through the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT) in partnership with the Group Six International.

The Ambassador counselled the students to properly use the opportunity of studying in China so that they could help their country in development matters.

"When in China you must be good ambassadors because these countries have strong good relation," she said.

On his part, Public Relations Officer of the DIT, Mr Amani Kakana, said the sponsorship of the students from the Institute was a result of agreement signed between the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology and the ChonqQhing Vocational Institute of Engineering.

"This agreement will enable the upcoming engineers be equipped with modern skills in line with the current global market," Mr Kakana argued.

Speaking about criteria for selection, he said, the students who performed well academically had chances to be selected.

Out of total 30 selected students, 18 are male and 12 are female.

He explained that these first-year students will spend two years in the Chinese institute then will come back to Tanzania for the remaining two years so as to make a total of four years for the course.

Deputy Managing Director of the Group Six International, Mr Yi Xiabo, said the students will benefit from skills that will enable them become employable in Chinese companies because they will be able to speak Chinese language.

He said the company in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has contributed financially to support the students.

One of the students, Masiko Kaziana thanked the two countries for giving them opportunity to go for studies in China, promising that they will utilise the opportunity well.