Tanzania: 'Take Action Against Errant Architects, Quantity Surveyors'

Dodoma — DODOMA:THE Deputy Minister for Works, Godfrey Kasekenya has asked the Architects and Quantity Surveyors Board (AQRB) to take action against professionals registered with the Board who operate against the professional conducts.

Eng Kasekenya made the statement while opening the two-day 4th AQRB Meeting held in Dodoma recently, on behalf of the Minister for the docket, Mr Innocent Bashungwa.

"There are some professionals whom you have registered deliberately violate procedures set by your professional board. Do not bear with them, monitor and deal with them so that they do not tarnish the good image of the work you are doing," said Kasekenya.

Eng Kasekenya has said that it was good for local architects and quantity surveyors to join forces so that they can secure big projects and help the government save the costs of hiring foreign experts.

"You should realise that the nation is aware of your contribution and appreciates local experts and that is why Minister Bashungwa advises you to join forces so that you can grab big deals within the country and help the government reduce the cost of bringing experts from abroad," he said.

He also noted that the ministry will continue to provide fund for quantity surveyors and Architects for professional practical training in the country as well as directing the Board to establish students' development fund to support youths with creative skills in building and construction estimations.

"I have been told that in this financial year 2023/24, the works ministry has allocated 748m/- for the training programme, the aim is to increase the number of graduates who benefit from the training," said Eng Kasekenya.

In addition, he has directed the AQRB, the Engineers Registration Board (ERB), the Contractors Registration Board (CRB) and the National Construction Council (NCC) to work closely to ensure that the nation benefits from the professional services provided by professionals and companies registered with these Boards.

On his part, AQRB's Registrar, Arch Edwin Nnunduma said they plan to register 5,000 professionals by the year 2026, in middle career.