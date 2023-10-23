Kenya Waives Visa Requirement for Angolan Travelers

Nairobi — Travelers journeying from Angola to Kenya will no longer be obligated to obtain visas for entry into Kenya.

This was revealed by President William Ruto on Saturday, following bilateral discussions with Angolan President João Lourenço, who is currently on a three-day official visit to Kenya.

The talks took place at State House, Nairobi, and included a ceremonial gesture of respect for President Lourenço, marked by a traditional 21-gun salute.

The move to scrap the visa requirement, President Ruto noted is anchored on spurring trade between the two countries.

"Our brothers and sisters in Angola with passports will now need no visa to come to Kenya. I am very happy that the president of Angola will also consider the same when he goes back home, "said President Ruto.

Upon Angola's formal approval of the visa requirement waiver for Kenyan citizens, it will facilitate unrestricted mobility between the citizens of both countries, ultimately strengthening trade relations over time.

The removal of visa requirements for Angola is the latest addition to a growing list of countries for which the President Ruto-led administration has eliminated these prerequisites.

Among the other countries affected are South Africa, Eritrea, and Comoros.

President Ruto has also expressed the Kenya Kwanza administration's contemplation of abolishing visa requirements for visitors entering Kenya.

He believes that this move will unlock the potential for increased commerce among African nations, ultimately boosting the economic foundations of African countries.

"In a few months, we are seriously considering abolishing any visa requirement for traveling to Kenya.

At the Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in September 2023, President Ruto reaffirmed his administration's dedication to eliminating visa requirements for travelers coming to Kenya.

At the event, Presidents Ruto and Lourenço also oversaw the signing of 11 cooperation agreements spanning various sectors.

These agreements covered areas such as tourism, shipping and maritime cooperation, youth development, forestry, agriculture, and communication and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Additionally, the signed accords encompassed fields like oil and gas, healthcare, diplomatic academy relations, and collaboration in public service development.