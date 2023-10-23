Kenya, Angola Sign 11 Bilateral Agreements to Enhance Relations and Cooperation

Nairobi — Kenya and Angola have inked 11 critical bilateral agreements aimed at strengthening their relations, boosting investments, and promoting trade.

The agreements, signed during a visit to Kenya by Angolan President João Lourenço, encompass a wide range of sectors, including tourism, maritime cooperation, mining, youth development, agriculture, and health.

President William Ruto, who addressed the press at Statehouse Nairobi following the signing ceremony, emphasized the significance of these new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) in further solidifying the existing cooperation between the two African nations.

"This visit marks a turning point in the relations between our two countries. I affirm our cordial relations, the extensive collaboration, and bilateral bond of friendship, and we consider your country (Angola) as our most dependable strategic partner on the continent," stated President Ruto.

He added that had concurred on the importance of enhancing people-to-people interactions and emphasized the democratic credentials of Angola, which reflect their shared belief in the power of the people to govern their governments.

President Ruto noted the rich history of engagement shared by Kenya and Angola and underscored their commitment to further consolidating bilateral and economic ties.

"This first-ever state visit by a President of Angola is appreciated by the people of Kenya, and it marks a turning point in the relations between our two countries," President Ruto declared.

The visit by Angolan President Joao Lourenco is historic as it is the inaugural visit of an Angolan Head of State to Kenya. Although President Lourenco was expected to be the chief guest at Kenya's Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium, he was notably absent from the event but was represented by Angola's Foreign Affairs Minister António Tete. President Ruto acknowledged President Lourenco's desire to attend the Mashujaa Day celebrations, but his representative ensured that the event continued smoothly.