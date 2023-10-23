Mauritius: Delegation of Researchers From Finland and Nepal Calls On Vice-Prime Minister Dookun-Luchoomun

Researchers on Integration of Cultural Heritage in Education from Finland and Nepal paid a courtesy call, on 20 October 2023, on the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, at the MITD House, Phoenix.

The delegation comprised a Lecturer in Folk Music and Researcher, Dr Vilma Timonen; and Lecturers and Researchers, Ms Anni Järvelä and Mr Riju Tuladhar. They were accompanied by the founding member of the NGO, Abaim, Mr Alain Muneean.

In a statement, Dr Timonen spoke about their goal of incorporating cultural heritage into education, primarily through music, and their team looking forward to achieving this objective with the support of the Ministry. She highlighted that in alignment with the UNESCO Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), their team anticipates aligning the Mauritian educational system with this agreement. She further stressed the importance of preserving our cultural heritage and transmitting it to future generations.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mr Muneean revealed that the purpose of the delegation's visit to Mauritius is to strengthen the networking efforts that were initiated two years ago in Finland, connecting Abaim with the Finnish Institute of Folk Music. He emphasised that the primary goal of this project is to explore and research the structured integration of music into the education system. According to him, this initiative will provide a platform for children and the broader society to access and benefit from the cultural values and wealth of our intangible heritage, with a particular focus on music.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the Vice-Prime Minister has been highly attentive to the matter of ICH and has asked for proposals to strengthen connections with Finland and Nepal. Additionally, Mr Muneean pointed out that Mrs Dookun-Luchoomun has discussed the possibility of establishing a training academy, which will lead to a close collaboration between the Ministry, Abaim, and Finland.