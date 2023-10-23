Zimbabwe: Govt Tackles Non-Communicable Diseases Using Sport

Tadious Manyepo Sports Reporter

GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture have rolled out a nationwide "walk for life" initiative aimed at suffocating non-communicable diseases and drug abuse.

The program was launched in Harare last Friday with over 1000 people participating in the ground-breaking 7km-walk from Bishop Gaul Avenue in Belvedere to the National Sports Stadium.

Government officials from different ministries including Director of Sport and Recreation in the Sport Ministry Eugenia Chidhakwa and the ZIFA Normalisation Committee led by their chairman Lincoln Mutasa were all part of the procession on Friday.

In line with President Mnangagwa's leaving no one and no place behind principle, the "walk for life" also saw those on wheelchairs and different disabilities joining the "walk" which is running under the theme "My health, my stride".

Upon arrival at the National Sports Stadium's B-Arena pitch, participants engaged in different activities which include aerobics and agility games.

And Guest of Honour at the launch, Deputy Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Emily Jesaya implored people from all walks of life to embrace simple fitness regimes like walking given the various health benefits they offer.

"As we take each step forward, I want to talk to you about a simple yet powerful activity that can greatly improve fitness and overall well-being: 'WALKING'.

"Walking is something that we often take for granted, but it is a natural and accessible form of exercise that can be incorporated into our daily lives with ease," said Jesaya. "Whether you're young or old, fit or just starting your fitness journey, walking has countless benefits that can enhance your life in remarkable ways.

"When you walk, your heart rate increases, pumping more oxygen-rich blood to your muscles and organs.

"This strengthens the cardiovascular system. Walking regularly has been known for reducing the risk of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and certain types of cancer.

"Research also suggests that individuals who engage in regular walking tend to have a reduced risk of premature death from various causes, including cardiovascular disease. Therefore, walking is a simple yet effective way to increase life expectancy and promote longevity.

"In addition, walking outdoors in nature has proven to provide even greater psychological benefits, as it promotes relaxation, improves focus, and enhances creativity. It provides an opportunity to unplug from the digital world, connect with your surroundings, and find inner peace".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said having a regular fitness routine helps eliminate costs associated with cure.

"The Zimbabwean society naturally seems to be focused on regular means of managing diseases, infections, drug abuse, unemployment, mental illness and other conditions affecting the growth and well-being of the society.

"These costly measures for treating illnesses and diseases can be effectively circumvented by a robust Fitness and Wellness Programme, which seeks to provide preventive and cost-effective actions," said Jesaya.

To this end, my Ministry will collaborate with other government ministries and departments, business sector, civil society, and development partners in the delivery of the Fitness and Wellness Programme.

I am sure you will all agree with me that a healthy and fit nation is bound to be highly productive and has a positive effect on the economy of the country".

Zimbabwe National Paralympic Committee president Witness Magulula, who also took part in Friday's event applauded Government for the initiative.

"I can tell you that several members from my association are here with us. They have participated in this noble event and will continue doing so," said Magulula.

"The "walk for life" launch spells a very bright future for all Zimbabweans and I am happy that the Government is going to make it an annual event held across the country".