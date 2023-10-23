Mauritius: World Energy Day 2023 - Minister Lesjongard Inaugurates New Ceb Customer Service Centre

A new Customer Service Centre of the Central Electricity Board (CEB), was inaugurated by the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, today, in an official ceremony, at La Mivoie, Tamarin, to mark World Energy Day 2023.

The event was organised by the CEB in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities.

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo; Private Parliamentary Secretaries (PPS), Ms Marie Sandra Monia Mayotte and Mr Nand Prakash Ramchurrun; the Officer in-charge of the CEB, Mr Rajden Chowdharry; and other personalities were present for the occasion.

In his keynote address, Minister Lesjongard recalled the vision of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to propel Mauritius towards a sustainable future in the energy sector, with the active collaboration of the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities. The Minister highlighted the ongoing efforts to locally produce renewable and green energy and make it a cornerstone of the Mauritian economy. He pointed out that there is a wide range of electricity producers in the country, varying from small-scale 5-kilowatt producers to those generating millions of kilowatts.

The Energy Minister asserted that energy is a vital and foundational aspect of society adding that the CEB plays a pivotal role in achieving this objective. He indicated that the number of consumers in the locality nearly doubled, increasing from 4,800 in 2013 to around 9,000 in 2023.

Mr Lesjongard further commended the CEB for its significant accomplishments and evolution. He praised the professionalism of the CEB staff for consistently delivering high-quality service to the public. He also underlined the CEB's initiative to democratise energy production and modernise its network, thanks to its well-qualified and trained personnel.

As for Minister Ganoo, he pointed out that the inauguration of the modern Customer Service Center is a significant milestone in addressing the surging electricity demand, as the region now boasts around 9,000 consumers, making it the second most populous area. Despite challenges such as rising costs, a substantial allocation of Rs 40 million was made to meet this demand.

Mr Ganoo moreover underscored the crucial role played by CEB in Government's green transition, aiming for 60% renewable energy by 2030 and a reduction in charcoal consumption. He highlighted that the CEB's contribution, exemplified by the Metro Express serving 45,000 people daily, is pivotal to Mauritius' progress. Furthermore, he highlighted Mauritius' advantageous position in the Indian Ocean, with 98% of the population having access to water and electricity, setting it apart from many African nations.

For her part, Ms Mayotte reflected on the historical journey of the CEB since 1952 and its far-reaching influence since then. She underscored that the CEB has played a pivotal role in the nation's development, from providing essential electricity after independence to powering schools, government buildings, and vital industries.

PPS Mayotte indicated that nearly 90% of Mauritius' population benefit from CEB services, adding that Government is committed to finding ways to extend this quality service to the remaining regions. Speaking about the inauguration, she said that it is a testament to the Ministry's determination to enhance service quality and foster closer connections with the people.

PPS Ramchurrun announced that the establishment of the Customer Service Center in the central area will result in significant benefits for the residents. He emphasised that the concerns of the citizens are being actively addressed through ongoing efforts in areas such as Bambous and Bassin, with the collaboration of the Ministry, the CEB, and the Central Water Authority.