Zimbabwean Lawyer Bags Henry Dunant Research Prize

A 29-year-old Zimbabwean lawyer, Mr Edward Madziwa has made history by becoming a co-recipient of the prestigious Henry Dunant Research Prize for 2023.

The award was presented by Mr François Bugnion, a board member of the Henry Dunant Foundation at the 15th Geneva Academy of International Humanitarian Law graduation ceremony held at the Maison de la Paix in Geneva on October 20.

The award recognises exceptional research contributions in the field of humanitarian law and human rights.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Madziwa said his research was about renewing and furthering the ideals of humanitarianism advocating for a future where advancements in technology converge with humanitarian efforts in the same way that Henry Dunant would have possibly done.

"The goal was to inspire change, to encourage a shift in how we approach humanitarian efforts and to provoke thought and action in this critical sphere. The hope was to shed light on how we can elevate the standards of care and respect for the fallen despite the grim circumstances surrounding their demise."

Mr Madziwa's achievement is remarkable and carries added significance as he is not only the first Zimbabwean but also the second African researcher after Antoine Kabore from Burkina Faso who received the Henry Dunant Research Prize in 2011.

The recognition emphasizes the global relevance of his work and its impact on the broader humanitarian community.

The Henry Dunant Research Prize is named after the co-founder of the Red Cross movement, a leading International humanitarian organization which seeks to alleviate suffering and the first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

This annual prize is awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the advancement of international humanitarian law and the promotion of human rights particularly the ideals and achievements of Henry Dunant.