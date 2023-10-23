Kenya: President Ruto Meets With Wigan Ahead of King Charles III's Visit

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Monday met with the British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan and other senior officials to discuss King Charles III's Royal visit to Kenya slated for next week.

King Charles III and the Queen are set to visit Kenya from October 31 to November 3rd in a historic visit tracing back in 1952 when Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne in the country.

Speaking following the meeting, President Ruto said the visit is a significant opportunity to enhance the collaboration between Kenya and UK in various areas of shared interest.

"Kenya is honoured that King Charles III and Queen Camilla have chosen our country for their first visit to a Commonwealth nation. This choice is testament to the depth of our relations and the mutual beneficial nature of our partnership," President Ruto said.

On October 11, the British High Commission in Nairobi said the visit serves as a "celebration of the enduring and warm relationship between Kenya and the United Kingdom highlighting the strong and dynamic partnership they continue to forge."

During their visit, the King and Queen will explore Nairobi City County, Mombasa County, and surrounding areas, with a program that reflects the collaborative efforts of Kenya and the United Kingdom.

The visit will focus on areas such as mutual prosperity, climate change mitigation, youth opportunity and employment promotion, sustainable development, and regional stability.

While in Kenya, their Majesties will meet with President Ruto, the First Lady, and various members of the Kenyan Government, as well as engage with UN staff, CEOs, faith leaders, young people, future leaders, and Kenyan Marines training alongside UK Royal Marines.

The King will also participate in an event honoring the life and work of the late Nobel Laureate, Professor Wangari Maathai, alongside Wangari's daughter, Wanjira Mathai.

The visit will underscore the close connections between the British and Kenyan people, particularly in areas such as the creative arts, technology, enterprise, education, and innovation.

Additionally, it will acknowledge the more complex aspects of the shared history of the UK and Kenya, including the period of the Emergency (1952-1960). His Majesty will take the opportunity during the visit to deepen his understanding of the challenges faced by the people of Kenya during this period.

Together, Their Majesties will tour a new museum dedicated to Kenya's history and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, paying their respects to the site of Kenya's declaration of independence in 1963.