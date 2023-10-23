Kenya: Police Launch Probe Into Kabete Attack Where Robbers Disarmed an Inspector

Nairobi — Detectives in Kabete are investigating a robbery with violence incident which led to the loss of a police firearm early Monday.

Authorities said the incident happened when three suspected robbers accosted a police officer, an Inspector, who had gone to the home of his colleague to hand over a case file to her.

According to police, while the female officer was opening the gate for her collegue, they were accosted by three robbers who were armed with pistols at around 0100hrs.

"They were ordered at gun point to lie down and robbed the officer his firearm make Jericho s/no. 44332418 loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm and his mobile phone make Realme valued at ksh.25,000/," read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The assailants reportedly escaped towards Gitaru area.

Nobody was injured during the incident.