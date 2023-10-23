Kenya: Police Launch Probe Into Kabete Attack Where Robbers Disarmed an Inspector

23 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Detectives in Kabete are investigating a robbery with violence incident which led to the loss of a police firearm early Monday.

Authorities said the incident happened when three suspected robbers accosted a police officer, an Inspector, who had gone to the home of his colleague to hand over a case file to her.

According to police, while the female officer was opening the gate for her collegue, they were accosted by three robbers who were armed with pistols at around 0100hrs.

"They were ordered at gun point to lie down and robbed the officer his firearm make Jericho s/no. 44332418 loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm and his mobile phone make Realme valued at ksh.25,000/," read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The assailants reportedly escaped towards Gitaru area.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.