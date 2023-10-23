Kenya: UDA Picks Nairobi South MCA to Lead Minority Side in City Assembly

23 October 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has appointed Waithera Chege Minority Leader at the Nairobi County Assembly.

She will be deputised by Deonysias Mwangi, the Githurai Ward representative.

In the new appointments, Joyce Muthoni was appointed the Minority Whip.

Muthoni will be deputised by Samora Mwaura, the Clay City Member of County Assembly.

The appointments followed resolutions by Minority members of the County Assembly during a meeting held on October 17 which agreed to remove the current assembly leadership.

"In the said meeting, it was resolved that the Minority Leader and the Minority Whip be removed for reasons contained in the referenced minutes. We enclose herewith copies of the said minutes and the signed attendance record of the Honourable members," read a notice signed by UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah.

Malalah said the appointment was pursuant to and in accordance with provisions of Standing Order No. 21 of the Nairobi County Assembly.

