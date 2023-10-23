Rwanda: Cabinet Adopts Rwanda's Air Service Deals With 15 Countries

Rwanda is set to enhance its air service cooperation status following the Cabinet's October 20 decision to approve relevant deals with countries on the African continent, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

The Cabinet adopted draft laws approving ratification of Bilateral Air Services Agreements signed between the Government of Rwanda and 15 countries.

The countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bangladesh, Barbados, Colombia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Guinea Bissau, Latvia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritania, New Zealand, Saint Lucia and Venezuela.

Antigua and Barbuda are an independent Commonwealth country comprising its two namesake islands and several smaller ones. It is in the Caribbean (Americas).

Saint Lucia is an island state in the eastern Caribbean (of the Americas), and its coastline also includes volcanic beaches, reef diving spots, luxury resorts and fishing villages.

Latvia is a country in the Baltic region of Northern Europe; while Maldives is a country in South Asia, situated in the Indian Ocean, and Malta is an island country in Southern Europe, located in the Mediterranean Sea.

Rwanda has signed Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) with 107 countries -- 49 in Africa, 24 Europe, 19 Middle East and Asia and 15 in the Americas.

In 2020, the Ministry of Infrastructure indicated that signing the BASAs would be a continuous process meant to strengthen cooperation, trade relations and boost the tourism sector.