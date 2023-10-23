Rwanda: Cabinet Adopts Rwanda's Air Service Deals With 15 Countries

21 October 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

Rwanda is set to enhance its air service cooperation status following the Cabinet's October 20 decision to approve relevant deals with countries on the African continent, Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

The Cabinet adopted draft laws approving ratification of Bilateral Air Services Agreements signed between the Government of Rwanda and 15 countries.

The countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Austria, Bangladesh, Barbados, Colombia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Guinea Bissau, Latvia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritania, New Zealand, Saint Lucia and Venezuela.

Antigua and Barbuda are an independent Commonwealth country comprising its two namesake islands and several smaller ones. It is in the Caribbean (Americas).

Saint Lucia is an island state in the eastern Caribbean (of the Americas), and its coastline also includes volcanic beaches, reef diving spots, luxury resorts and fishing villages.

Latvia is a country in the Baltic region of Northern Europe; while Maldives is a country in South Asia, situated in the Indian Ocean, and Malta is an island country in Southern Europe, located in the Mediterranean Sea.

Rwanda has signed Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) with 107 countries -- 49 in Africa, 24 Europe, 19 Middle East and Asia and 15 in the Americas.

In 2020, the Ministry of Infrastructure indicated that signing the BASAs would be a continuous process meant to strengthen cooperation, trade relations and boost the tourism sector.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.