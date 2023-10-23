Angola: Parliament Speaker Invited to Visit Egypt

Luanda — The Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament, Hanafy Ali El-Gebali, invited Sunday in Luanda, his Angolan counterpart Carolina Cerqueira for a working visit to Egypt, with the aim to strengthen relations between the two parliaments.

The Egyptian Speaker, who is in Luanda to take part in the 147th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), said he discussed with his Angolan counterpart aspects related to economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

The Politician congratulated Angola on the holding of the 147th IPU General Assembly, which among others , will discuss the promotion of peace and democracy in the world, adding that he expects the event to be a success.

Hanafy Ali El-Gebali stressed that in view of many conflicts taking place all over the world it is important to talk about peace and justice, as peace is a crucial element in the world we live in.

IPU's 147th General Assembly begins Monday in Luanda, with the central theme "Parliamentary Action for Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions".

Relations between Angola and Egypt

Political and diplomatic cooperation between the two countries was made official on March 26, 1987 with the signing of an Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation Agreement.

Angola and Egypt have shown interest in increasing cooperation in economy, trade, industry, education, higher education and technical and vocational training, energy and water, banking and finance, agriculture and fisheries.

The two countries are also engaged in preparing the first session of the Bilateral Commission, which should assess cooperation and establish the process to implement legal instruments in force.

The Bilateral Commission meeting will make it possible to identify new cooperation sectors, taking into account the potential of both countries.

Egyptian companies are among the first ones to provide important support to the Angolan government's programme to fight Covid-19, supplying various biosafety equipment, hospital supplies and 200 million kwanzas.