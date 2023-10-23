Botswana: Self-Reliance Key - Masisi

Xabacha/Xhwidhana — Batswana have been challenged to do things differently and support each other to aid the country in attaining its aspiration of becoming a thriving economy.

This will not only advance Botswana's ambition of becoming a better place for all by 2036, but also help in making the country self- reliant and food secure.

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi made the call when donating a bull to Mr Kavengubuwa Kareru of Xabacha cattle post on the outskirts of Chukumuchu on October 20.

Traditionally, he said, agriculture was a subsistence way of life and Batswana helped each other, a social norm that he wishes the nation could resuscitate.

"To realise both our dream and vision, we should care for each other and resuscitate the spirit of self-help. I am donating this bull as a gift with a hope that the beneficiary would do the same," he said.

President Dr Masisi noted that cattle farming still retained a prominent place in rural communities and encouraged the beneficiary to brand the bull and care for it.

He said Mr Kareru's life was a testament of the benefits of rearing cattle, as he managed to marry and educate his children through proceeds realised from selling his animals.

He urged elderly farmers to educate their children about the importance of agriculture, the practices, norms which were anchored in the long standing national principles of self-reliance and unity.

The beneficiary was also advised to go for training at Ramatlabama Artificial Insemination Centre, which offers services on semen production, straw production and artificial insemination among others.

The President said such training would come handy in future, as Mr Kareru would harvest semen from his bull and sell to other farmers for artificial insemination resulting in improved herds.

Vision 2036 coordinator, Mr Christopher Molomo noted that the country was aspiring to become a high-income economy with all Batswana living dignified lives.

He said President Masisi's deeds was doing was an indication that the country was on the right path towards achieving its aspirations.

The donation, he said, symbolised the direction the nation should take, citing that cattle farming had always played an important social and economic role within Batswana society.

He said cattle were not only kept for food but were also as a measure of wealth hence he motivated the beneficiary to increase production and donate to others.

"The country has chosen a path of prosperity and it is evident that through the President's initiative, we are indeed moving towards prosperity for all," he added.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Mr Molebatsi Molebatsi thanked President Masisi for his visionary leadership and encouraged Batswana to revive the livestock sector particularly cattle farming, which had declined.

He also urged Batswana to take advantage of the agricultural programmes aimed to improve their livelihoods.

For his part, Mr Kareru appreciated the donation saying it would not only benefit him but all farmers in the extension area.

"This bull will indeed boost the pastoral agriculture as many will develop interest in rearing cattle," he added.

President Masisi also gifted 75-year-old, Mr Johny Kathananga of Xhwidhana cattle post near Gudigwa in the Okavango Constituency with a pedigree beef master.

The donation, President Masisi said, was a way of cementing government's commitment to improving quality of beef and agriculture as a whole.

He said farmers in remote areas were also eligible to benefit from government programmes, urging them to make use of Ministry of Agriculture programmes and embrace artificial insemination.

The President said the bull donation initiative was aligned to Vision 2036, which aimed to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor.

On other matters, Dr Masisi said the government was working round the clock to eliminate Senkobo, which had negatively affected farmers in North West part of the country.

He said the Ministry of Agriculture had recently launched a topline dip which was more effective in the fight against the disease.

President Masisi also said his desire was to see the price of beef increase to beyond P100 per kilogram before the end of his tenure.

Acting District Animal Production Officer Dr Lebogang Ramaloto said Mr Kathananga was assisted through Arable Lands Development Project (ALDEP) when he started farming and was given oxen which were mainly for ploughing.

Dr Ramaloto said the beneficiary later realised the importance of breeding cattle and currently had 17 cows.

The beneficiary expressed gratitude towards the gift, saying he did not expect to receive such.

He, however, said farmers in the area faced challenges of predators such as lions.

On October 21, Ms Makena Chapi of Samochima in the Okavango constituency received a white Brahman from President Masisi.

Ms Chapi ventured into farming in 1995 and her cattle were among those that were killed in the district due to lung disease. During restocking in 1997, she was given seven and she currently has close to 25 cows.

Appreciating the donation, she expressed optimism that the bull would improve her production.

She promised to take care of it, saying it would not only benefit her, but other farmers in the Samochima extension areas.

"This bull will motivate me to take farming seriously and realise the full potential the cattle sector has in terms of returns," she added.

BOPA