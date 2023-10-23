Senegal Suspends Auction of Senghor's Property

More than a hundred objects belonging to the father of Senegal's independence, Léopold Sédar Senghor, were to be auctioned in France. Senegal, however, managed to have this sale suspended. Senegal says the collection will be acquired by Senegal to "preserve the memory and heritage" of Léopold Sedar Senghor, president from 1960 to 1980.

More than a hundred objects - rings, watches, pendants and military decorations - make part of the collection which was to be auctioned in Caen. In a press release, President Macky Sall asks that these objects be purchased by the State of Senegal .

Minister of Culture Aliou Sow, who led the discussions with the auctioneer, said bringing back these objects was imperative. "These objects are precious, on a symbolic level, on a historical level, in terms of the enhancement and preservation of the attributes of our historical heritage. For President Macky Sall, everything linked to the history of Senegal, to its emblematic figures, must be preserved and made available to the people. So that everyone can enjoy it and explore it as an important element of a slice of our history. President Senghor does not belong to a family nor heirs, He belongs to the entire nation."

The objects are held by an individual, and discussions continue to determine the amount for the entire collection.

Translated from RFI by allAfrica's Michael Tantoh

