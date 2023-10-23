Somalia: Somali Army Dislodges Al-Shabaab From Town Amid Ground Offensive

Hudur, Somalia — SNA forces, along with Southwest regional troops have carried out planned operations in the past few hours in areas under Wajid district in Bakool region.

The allied forces clashed with Al-Shabaab militants in the El Boon settlement, which is approximately 40 km to the northwest of Wajid town, and both sides suffered losses.

The commander of the 60th division of the Somali National Army, Onkod Moalim Adan confirmed that the area was taken over from the Shabaab during the military offensive.

He said that the operation led to the discovery of weapons and vehicles that were being used by the Al-Shabaab to conduct attacks against army bases in Bakool province.

The operation comes as the defense minister Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur was in the region, visiting troops on the frontlines to boost their morale in the current war on Al-Shabaab.

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has been leading the Government's commitment to fight Al-Shabaab, which remains the main threat to national security.

Since the launch of the all-out war in August last year, the Somali government has gained ground in its war with the Islamist insurgency Al-Shabaab, mainly in central Somalia.