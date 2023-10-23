Uganda Yet to Release Autopsy On Foreign Tourists Killed in Queen Elizabeth Park

The Ugandan government has said it is yet to release the autopsy on the death of two foreign tourists killed in Queen Elizabeth National Park until they get an input from foreign forensic experts.

Updating the country about the incident, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the bodies of the South African and British tourists have since been transferred from Kasese where the murder happened to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

"The bodies are still at Mulago national referral hospital pending the arrival of forensic teams from UK and South Africa who will be working with our team of pathological experts, CID and intelligence teams. We are waiting for the arrival of these forensic experts to review circumstances, evidence gathered and forensic analysis of the samples collected from the scene," Enanga said.

He said after the arrival of the South African and British forensic experts, an autopsy will be made and an official report about the death will be released and handed over to the British and South African High Commission in Uganda.

Gunmen suspected to be ADF rebels last week shot dead two foreign tourists and their Ugandan driver before setting their vehicle on fire inside Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The two foreign tourists were on their honeymoon in Uganda.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson said the body of the Ugandan driver, Eric Alyai has since been handed over to relatives for burial after thorough examination and a postmortem report released.

The police spokesperson said preliminary investigations indicate that the assailants who killed the two foreign tourists and their driver in Queen Elizabeth were five in number and after committing the crime, they went towards the area of Bwera-Kikorongo.

"All those involved in this heinous act will be held accountable," Enanga said.

The Ugandan army last week said it had kicked off the hunt for the killers of the tourists and their driver in a joint operation with the Uganda Wildlife Authority, a body responsible for securing the country's national parks.

The police on Monday revealed that they have stepped up patrols along roads and major highways in Kasese to ensure security and safety of both locals and tourists.

He said they will be carrying out regular and constant patrols as well as adjusting deployments at tourists sites.

President Museveni last week said assured the tourists of their safety after the attack, noting that joint security organs are on top of going after the attackers, beefing up security in the area.

The attack in Queen Elizabeth National Park last week was the first in many years.