Uganda: The Cost of the Parliament Stand-Off

Veteran politicians and governance experts fear the government risks losing billions of shillings in misappropriation, theft and bad deals if the current standoff in parliament continues. These believe the leaf of parliament caused by the walkout could cause a backlog in audit and investigation of cases that were before the different committees and could leave the thieves to walk scot-free.

These are the ugly scenes that have rocked Parliament in the past two weeks, forcing legislators to exchange bitterly. This standoff has stalled business in the house after the government failed to provide a convincing statement on the alleged missing persons and the state of human rights in the country.

The Speaker's efforts to resolve the impasse have equally not yielded much, despite cautioning the front bench to reflect on how they are dealing with the opposition.

This standoff comes at a time when several committees of parliament are supposed to be interrogating the Auditor General's reports and compiling reports.

Now ex-legislator Richard Ssebuliba Mutumba and governance expert Olweny Charles Mulonzi fear the government risks losing billions of shillings in misappropriation, theft and bad deals if the current standoff in parliament continues.

"They are now not working, these will walk away with the money in question. There is going to be a backlog of cases for investigation"

Bubulo West County MP John Musila said that every sitting, MPs get up to Shs2 million in allowances.

"We have more than 500 MPs, plus ex-officials. Over a billion is spent on MPs every sitting, and people have to know. This is taxpayers' money. When we boycott, a taxpayer is losing money."

The August house is due to resume business but the opposition vows not to return until the government accounts for the alleged missing persons.

The experts who fear that the Country's economy could be at risk, argue that both the government and the opposition in parliament need to harmonize.

While some are describing the standoff as a Political stunt, government business could come to a halt if it persists.