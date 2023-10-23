Somalia: Two Soldiers Executed By Firing Squad in Somalia for Civilian Murder

23 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baidoa, Somalia — on Monday morning, a firing squad executed two Somali soldiers in the southern town of Baidoa, the second such public execution in two days.

Geedow Mohamed Fidle known as Aburow and Ismail Abdullahi Abdirahman known as Dhagey breathed their last and faced the full brunt of justice for killing innocent civilians.

The execution took place in a public square in Baidoa, the capital of the Bay region, and the relatives of the slain civilians were present to witness that justice had finally been done.

The Armed Forces Court has sent a warning to the soldiers at the federal and state levels, saying that the law will be applied to everyone who harms civilians or kills them unlawfully.

Somali authorities have executed a number of militants in the past year as they wage an all-out war against al-Shabab, Al-Qaeda's most powerful affiliate in East Africa.

Somali troops at times have been accused of using excessive force. In April 2022, a military court in Mogadishu executed two other Somali army soldiers, also for killing civilians.

