Africa: Mazembe Register Slender Advantage Over Esperance.

Match Day 3 of the inaugural African Football League produced yet another tense affair at the Benjamin Mkwapa National Stadium in Dar er Salaam, Tanzania, as TP Mazembe registered a hard-fought 1 - 0 victory over Esperance on Sunday afternoon.

A bullet header by teenage sensation, Cheick Oumar Fofana in the 11th minute of the opening half was enough to see the DR Congo giants register a slender lead ahead of next week's trip to Tunisia.

As expected, it was the Lubumbashi side who imposed themselves in the opening minutes with the hope of unsettling the Tunisian giants who approached with caution, aiming to catch their opponents on the break.

It was however the visitors who had a first clear chance at goal after a pin-point cross into the danger area found an unmarked Oussama Bouguerra, who composed himself to unleash a volley that found an alert Baggio Siadi, who did well to make the important save.

Minutes later, Mazembe were rewarded for their relentless attack after Phillipe Kinzumbi's delightful ball found the 19-year-old Fofana who towered above his markers to head home the all-important goal.

Mazembe were unlucky not to double the lead just minutes into the second half as Boubacar Hainikoye fired a fierce volley from the edge of the box for Amanallah Memmiche to tip it over the bar to the relief of the Tunisians.

With minutes left on the clock, the troublesome Kinzumbi, who was a threat throughout the match saw his well taken effort being saved by the Memmiche after pouncing on a loose ball from miscommunication in the Esperance defense for the acrobatic shot-stopper come to the rescue once again for his side and keep the two-legged contest alive ahead of the return leg.

The Central African giants take the slender lead to Tunis in what promises to be an even tougher battle up north when the two sides meet again on Wednesday, 25 October.