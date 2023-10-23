Africa: Sundowns Seize Control Against Petro in AFL With Vital Away Win

Mamelodi Sundowns earned a crucial 2-0 first leg victory away to Petro Atletico on Angola in their African Football League (AFL) quarter-final on Saturday.

Second half goals from Marcelo Allende and Gift Maseko gave South Africa's Sundowns a commanding advantage to take back home for the second leg.

Their win avenged last season's Champions League exit to Petro and put the Brazilians on the brink of a semi-final spot.

Despite dominating the first half, clear chances were scarce until Petro were awarded a penalty which Hugo Marquez saved to deny Gilberto.

Sundowns continued to dictate after the break and finally made the breakthrough just after the hour mark.

Allende tapped in at the back post after a fine move involving Mothobi Mvala and Junior Mendieta put the Chilean through.

Petro battled to get back into the tie but hopes were extinguished when Maseko sealed victory nine minutes from time.

It gives Sundowns a perfect start to the inaugural AFL and leaves them on the cusp of becoming the first southern African side to reach the semi-finals.

With a two-goal lead to defend at home next weekend, coach Rhulani Mokwena will be confident his side can progress to the last four.