Somalia: Turkish-Trained Elite Forces Raid Al-Shabaab Bases

Mogadishu — Somali forces from the Gorgor Commando, have conducted planned operations in areas of the Mudug region in the central Galmudug state of Somalia.

The operation was carried out in the rural areas located between the Shabelleow and Aad in the South of the Mudug region, which has been the scene of deadly clashes in the past.

The deputy commander of the 18th battalion of Gorgor, Major Suulnuuge, who led the operation, told the state media that the troops entered the bases of Al-Shabaab.

"The militants fled from their bases in the rural areas of Aad and Shabelle after the army carried out a cleanup operation," said the commander.

He added that the army is still chasing the militants who fled from the bases where they were hiding. The operation will continue until the Al-Shabaab in Galmudug is eliminated.