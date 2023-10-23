Namibia: New Substation Project to Boost Bulk Electricity Supply in the Coastal Region

Last Friday, an executive announced that a new indoor substation with a 132/66/33kV capacity will be constructed outside Swakopmund's coastal town.

The new substation is expected to boost bulk electricity supply in the coastal area, which will help meet the current and future electricity demand due to socio-economic growth in the Erongo region.

The Sekelduin substation is one of several important transmission capital projects under Namibia's power utility, NamPower's Transmission Master Plan, the company's managing director, Kahenge Haulofu said Friday at the signing ceremony between NamPower and Actom Energy Namibia which will do the procurement, installation and commissioning of all all high voltage equipment.

"This substation project forms part of the ongoing upgrade of the NamPower bulk electricity supply to ErongoRed, to enable the utility to meet current and future electricity demand," he said.

According to Haulofu, the substation is set to be a supply point for NamWater Swakopmund South, a water reticulation scheme to feed the Chinese-owned Husab mine, 66kV supply to Swakopmund and Tamarisk substations and the Erongo-RED 33kV reticulation.

"The substation will mark the first time for NamPower to implement the Mixed Technology Switch gear (MTS) technology and substation philosophy.

The substation is valued at over N$100 million Namibia dollars and the project is expected to be completed by Actom Energy Namibia by February 2025.

From left to right NamPower, managing director, Kahenge Haulofu and Actom's general manager, Struan Steele after inking N$100 million deal in Windhoek.