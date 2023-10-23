Somalia: Quran Teacher and His Fellow Team Killed in Clan Revenge Attack

22 October 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cadale — A Quranic teacher was among five people killed in an overnight attack by gunmen in southern Somalia in the latest shocking incident in the Horn of Africa nation.

Confirming the incident to Radio Shabelle, Adale DC said Somali security forces reached the crime scene and were investigating the murder and will bring the culprits to book.

The horrific killing is related to clan revenge which has been ongoing for years in the Middle Shabelle region. The teacher and team came under attack on the road in the Ali Haji area.

This escalation in hostilities is believed to stem from recent tensions and killings in the rural areas, fueled by longstanding animosities based on ownership of land and villages between two clan militias.

However, elders in the HirShabelel state of Somalia have shed light on the underlying tensions that led to this tragic battle, citing recent revenge killings and ongoing efforts to bring an end to the hostilities.

The incident comes as Parts of the Middle Shabelle region remain under the control of the Al-Shabaab, which has been accused of capitalizing on clan conflicts to further its own agenda.

