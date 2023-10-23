Uganda: Katonga FDC Faction to Meet Party Founder Members to Address Current Standoff

The FDC Katonga faction led by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago will today meet the party founder members in Namugongo in Wakiso district to try and address the wrangles in the party stemming from the allegation of receiving funding from their arch rivals the ruling NRM.

The Katonga faction interim president Erias Lukwago said on Sunday that all is set for the meeting they hope will bring the opportunity to review the founding agenda of the FDC and compare it with the current trends so as to bring the party back to the rail.

Lukwago says the founders want to see a party that is "formidable, that can measure up to the challenges of the day, and is realigned to its original mission and vision of fighting to cause leadership change."

He however did not reveal the founding members likely to take part in this meeting fearing to preempt the subject matters .

The Nile Post reached out to some of the known founder members of the 19-year-old party like Betti Olive Kamya who quit the FDC and is now working with the ruling NRM, holding key positions in government. She laughed off the idea.

"I have not received an invite and even if I were invited I wouldn't have attended. I left the FDC several years ago and would not want to get involved in their affairs" Kamya reacted, wearing a jovial face.

Another founder member Alice Alaso left the FDC for the opposition ANT. Just like Kamya, Alaso claims to have not received any invite but disagrees with the idea of meeting founder members.

"Why invite founder members, are they dissolving FDC that they are meeting founder members to decide on their state? I believe political parties are structured to handle their challenges internally," Alaso said.

Alaso's advice to the FDC Katonga faction led by Erias Lukwago is "If possible, let Katonga faction go and bend low to the Najjanankumbi faction and say we are sorry, forgive us, and then accept to remain in the cold because there is a new leadership."

Will this meeting have the last say that Najjanankumbi or Katonga faction will follow? Senior citizen Dan Mulika does not expect any tangible result saying that political parties have been personalized for personal gain and that's why you hear of fights for money.