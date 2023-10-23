Uganda Airlines Prepares Inaugural Flight to China As Uganda's Embassy Holds Fete in Guangzhou

With Uganda Airlines making an addition of Mumbai and Lagos to its growing international schedule, it will not be so long until the commercial flights from Entebbe to China's commercial town of Guangzhou commence.

This was the highlight of last week's independence event held by Uganda's consulate in Guangzhou to promote Uganda specifically.

The event held at Meta Incubator - Wisdom Valley, an Industrial technological innovation hub in Panyu District, Guangzhou, particularly focused on promoting Ugandan coffee among Chinese consumers.

Speaking at the event, Consul General Ambassador Judyth Nsababera noted that strengthening the existing relationship between Uganda and China is one of the central objectives of the consulate as well as the facilitation of economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

"As a sign of our commitment to the partnership between the Republic of Uganda and the Peoples' Republic of China, I am pleased to inform you, that the consulate will start the construction of a permanent home - Chancery and Official Residence in Guangzhou and that Uganda Airlines, the official Airline for the Republic of Uganda is in the final stages of commencing direct flights between Entebbe International Airport in Uganda and Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou," Nsababera announced.

She also rooted for the investment in Uganda's blossoming industrial sector and tourism.

"I wish to assure you all of our full cooperation and support as you invest in Uganda and I invite you all to visit Uganda not only for business but also to experience our wonderful culture, fresh food, beautiful scenery of both fauna and flora, but most importantly to experience the warmth and friendship of the people of Uganda," she said.

The event was attended by the Deputy Director General of the Guangdong Provincial Foreign Affairs Office together with the Director and Deputy Directors for the African Division, Officials from the Guangzhou Foreign Affairs Office, Consular Generals from 30 Consulates and other members of the Diplomatic Corps, and a cross-section of Chinese business executives from sectors strategic to Uganda.

During the event, statements were made by, Ms Qian Hongjie, Deputy Director-General from the Foreign Affairs Office， Guangdong Province, and a presentation by Dr. Emmanuel Iyamulemye, Managing Director - of Uganda Coffee Development Authority during the special session in the afternoon aimed at promoting Ugandan coffee.

The guests were treated to Uganda Coffee at the newly opened Elgon Café and had a Metaverse experience about Uganda.