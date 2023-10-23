Uganda: Quality of Ugandan Politicians Questioned

Leaders have expressed worry over the unbecoming behaviors amongst politicians, questioning the quality of leaders that the nation has.

The board chairperson of the Global Leadership Summit, Bishop Joshua Lwere says the current leadership quality has gone down due to self-aggrandizement something that is likely to demoralise the future politicians.

While officiating at the launch of the Emerging Leaders Program, the board chairperson of Global Leadership Summit, Bishop Lwere raised concern over the growth of quantity leadership among politicians as the leading cause of delayed development in different sectors.

"The quality of politicians we have now as a country is alarming. If someone can't handle their personal financials, how do you expect them to handle national finances," Lwere questions

Lwere adds that the walkouts with in parliamentary sessions by politicians and non-resolving of issues that affect the country is as a result of self-aggrandizement, a thing he says is likely to demoralize and portray poor future leaders.

However, the chairperson of Makerere Council , Lorna Magara says the emerging leadership program has helped nature and train young people with skills .

"The emerging leadership program was an initiative thought from the First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni and it's going to cut across all universities in the country ."