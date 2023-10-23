Namibia: Geingob Heads to Brussels for EU Forum

23 October 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

President Hage Geingob on Sunday departed for Brussels, Belgium, where he will be attending the European Union's inaugural Global Gateway Forum (GGF) and the first European Union (EU)-Namibia Green Hydrogen and Critical Raw Materials Business Forum.

Geingob is expected to deliver a keynote statement during the leaders' session on 'Green Energy Transition and Green Hydrogen' during the forum, which runs from Tuesday to Thursday.

"The forum will provide an opportunity for Namibia to engage other nations from all areas of the world where the EU is investing in its international partnerships," presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari says.

The EU-Namibia Green Hydrogen and Critical Raw Materials Business Forum aims to foster dialogue and collaboration, and strengthen partnerships between the EU and Namibian governments, businesses, and organisations.

The agenda includes sessions on the green hydrogen derivatives value chain and strategies for mitigating financial risks in green hydrogen.

Geingob will meet with the deputy secretary general of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, and the vice president of the European Investment Bank, Thomas Ostros.

The president is expected to return to Namibia on Friday.

