Namibia: Geingob Does Not Need Lectures - Hengari

Presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari has rejected concerns over president Hage Geingob's reputation due to his association with convicted fraudster AJ Ayuk.

Hengari in a statement issued on Sunday strongly criticised the executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), Graham Hopwood, and other analysts who have cautioned that Geingob's acceptance of a recent lifetime achievement award from the African Energy Chamber, which is led by Ayuk, could open the door to corrupt influences on Namibia's burgeoning oil industry.

Ayuk was convicted of fraud in 2007 for impersonating a United States congressman whom he worked for at the time.

"The Presidency is of the conviction that there is nothing that should concern Mr Hopwood about the legacy of president Geingob. Therefore, he can store his futile concerns in a box somewhere," Hengari said.

He said Geingob's legacy as a freedom fighter and post-independence leader is solid.

"That in itself is the result of wisdom and leadership pedigree. Therefore, the concerns of Mr Hopwood are mislaid and the president does not need lectures from Mr Hopwood on which awards to accept," he said.

Hengari said while there will be criticism from Hopwood and other experts, the majority of Namibians can witness a resurgent country, which is "a poster child of processes, systems and institutions that promote and facilitate investments in key sectors of the economy, including energy".

Concerns regarding Geingob's connections with Ayuk were exacerbated by his prior associations with contentious figures, including Ernest Adjovi (linked to N$23 million related to the controversial Kora Awards) and Jack Huang (entangled in N$1 billion worth of tax evasion charges).