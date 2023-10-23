Namibia: Double Delight for Khomas Nampol

It was double delight for Khomas Nampol when they won both the men and women's titles at the Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Cup finals on Saturday.

Playing at a packed Namibia Sport Facilitation Centre at the Windhoek Showgrounds, in front of a festive, dancing and singing crowd, Khomas Nampol retained the men's title after a nailbiting 3-2 victory against Namibia Defence Force A.

In a match where the momentum swung to and fro, Nampol edged the first set 25-23, but NDF came back strongly, winning the second set 25-16, and then taking the lead after winning the third set 25-19.

Nampol, however, fought back and went on to win a titanic fourth set 25-23 to send the match into a deciding fifth set, where Nampol prevailed, sealing their victory by winning the set 15-12.

It was an epic match that saw Nampol retaining the men's title after they beat Namibia Correctional Services 3-1 in last year's final.

Earlier, Nampol were also pushed all the way by Afrocat Lions before winning their semifinal 3-2.

Nampol took a 2-0 lead after winning the first two sets 25-15, 27-25, but Afrocat came storming back, winning the next two sets, 25-23 and 27-25, to send the match into a deciding fifth set. Here Nampol's big match temperament prevailed as they took the set 15-9 to win the match 3-2.

In the other semifinal, NDF had a more comfortable passage, beating NCS 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-20).

The bronze medal was won by NCS who beat Afrocat 3-1 (25-23, 25-20, 29-31, 25-18) in the third place play-off match.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Khomas Nampol also won the women's title after a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Namibian Navy in the final.

Nampol won the first set 25-16, but then had to repel a strong fightback by Navy before winning the second set 27-25.

Nampol stepped up a gear to win the third set 25-14 and claim the title, to replace Revivals as Namibia's top women's club.

Revivals had won the title in 2021 and last year, but this time they were knocked out in the semifinals, going down 3-1 to Nampol.

In the other semifinal, Namibian Navy staged a great comeback to beat Kudos 3-2 and book their place in the final.

Revivals, meanwhile, won the bronze medal after beating Kudos Volleyball Club 3-1 in the third place play-off match.

Revivals started on the offensive, winning the first two sets, 25-10 and 25-18, but Kudos fought back to win the third set 25-23. Revivals, however, sealed their victory when they took the fourth set 25-20.