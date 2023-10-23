Tanzania: Samia Urges African Govts to Use Modern Tech in Judiciaries

23 October 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro

Arusha — African countries have been challenged to use modern to enhance justice dispensation.

Opening the conference and annual general meeting for Southern and Eastern Africa Chief Justices forum (SEACJF) here today, President Samia Suluhu said modern technology was vital for modern man's development saying the African governments must impetus the use of technological innovations in judicial systems for justice dispensation and in dispute resolution

"We must encourage home ground modern technology because it's vital. Judiciary is a source of peace and tranquility" she said

She told a well-attended gathering which brought together about 15 justices from Southern and Eastern countries that modern technologies including Artificial Intelligence (IA) will transform and unlock African potentials.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.