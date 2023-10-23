Tanzania: Samia Urges African Govts to Use Modern Tech in Judiciaries

Arusha — African countries have been challenged to use modern to enhance justice dispensation.

Opening the conference and annual general meeting for Southern and Eastern Africa Chief Justices forum (SEACJF) here today, President Samia Suluhu said modern technology was vital for modern man's development saying the African governments must impetus the use of technological innovations in judicial systems for justice dispensation and in dispute resolution

"We must encourage home ground modern technology because it's vital. Judiciary is a source of peace and tranquility" she said

She told a well-attended gathering which brought together about 15 justices from Southern and Eastern countries that modern technologies including Artificial Intelligence (IA) will transform and unlock African potentials.