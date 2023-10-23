South Africa: Western Cape Education Launches #backontrack School Library Competition

press release

#BackOnTrack school library competition launched

October is International School Library Month, so we are holding a poetry and poster competition to celebrate with the support of our Education Library and Information Services (EDULIS).

Learners can win R30 000 for their school to spend on library resources!

The theme this year is "#BackOnTrack with School Libraries", which will explore the ways in which school libraries and the availability of library resources can help our learners to get #BackOnTrack after the pandemic. Reading and writing is a crucial skill that must be mastered if our learners are to succeed in their school career and beyond, and having access to library resources at schools can make a real difference in improving learning outcomes.

There are two categories in this year's competition: a poetry competition for Grades 4 to 12, and a poster/drawing competition for Grades 1 to 3 and special schools. All entries will need to answer these guiding questions:

How do school libraries help learners to get #BackOnTrack after the Covid-19 pandemic?

If there is no school library, how would having one help learners get #BackOnTrack?

How would winning school library resources help your school?

A detailed minute will be sent to all schools on how to enter. The total prize money this year is R300 000, divided as follows:

For the poetry competition, three secondary schools will receive R 30 000 each for winning entries in English, Afrikaans, and IsiXhosa, and three primary schools will receive R 30 000 each for winning entries in English, Afrikaans, and IsiXhosa.

For the poster/drawing competition, three primary schools (Gr 1-3) will receive R30 000 each for winning entries in English, Afrikaans, and IsiXhosa, and one special school will receive R 30 000 for a winning entry.

Entries close on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, so we urge all learners to chat to their school about how to enter today!

See last year's winners here: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/gc-news/408/59426