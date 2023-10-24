Sudan: 300 More Central Darfur Families Displaced As Zalingei Fighting Rages

Zalingei — Renewed fighting has prompted 300 more families to flee the Unity neighbourhood of Zalingei to the city's El Hamidiya camp for displaced people due to renewed fighting between the army and the RSF in Central Darfur capital on Thursday.

The International Organisation for Migration's displacement tracking matrix revealed in a report that two people were killed and three injured as a result of Thursday's clashes. The matrix confirmed the continued tension in the city.

Displaced people in the camps of El Hamidiya and El Hashisa revealed to Radio Dabanga that 80 displaced people were killed and wounded during the exchange of artillery shelling between the army and the Rapid Support.

On September 1, Radio Dabanga reported that some 3,000 families had fled to the northern neighbourhoods of Zalingei and to El Hasahisa and El Hamidiya camps on the outskirts of the city, fleeing SAF-RSF clashes. Ongoing violence in the area has seen the displacement of traumatised civilians grow.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, life in Zalingei has become extremely difficult. Most parts of Zalingei now resemble a ghost town. The SAF reportedly controls the army command and other SAF sites in the city, while the RSF controls the main roads, the police station, and government and other offices.