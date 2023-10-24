Tanzania: Swiss-Funded Hpss Project Enrolls 4 Million Tanzanians in Health Insurance

DODOMA: THE Health Promotion and System Strengthening (HPSS) through its Improved Health Community Fund (iCHF) Project, has enrolled over four million citizens into a functional and affordable health insurance system.

Funded by the Swiss government and implemented by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH), the project came to an end recently after its successful completion of its four-tier key components.

The insurance scheme was implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government, whereas HPSS played a key role in transforming the Community Health Fund (CHF) into a functional health insurance system.

It also established a new channel for the government to procure medicine to quickly react to supply gaps.

The project also strengthened the maintenance of medical equipment and worked on empowering communities to actively engage in health promotion.

HPSS embarked on its journey as a pilot project in Dodoma in 2011 before expanding to Morogoro and Shinyanga regions.

From 2019 to 2023, HPSS upon the request and decision of the government rolled out its operations nationwide, covering all 26 regions of mainland Tanzania, with the goal of integrating innovative solutions into the national health system.

The project's primary commitment was to provide solutions for improving healthcare access, particularly for the most economically disadvantaged.

HPSS understood that accessible, high-quality healthcare required a holistic approach, strengthening the healthcare system sustainably.

This involved offering technical support, digital solutions, and data-driven policy decisions through operational research.

"After an impressive 12-year journey of unwavering commitment to improving Tanzania's health system, the HPSS has now come to an end, we are very proud to be the very first government partner to introduce the health system strengthening approaches in the country that proves to be effective for systemic improvement of the health care delivery," said HPSS Project Manager, Ally Kebby.

"HPSS has made healthcare more accessible, affordable, and effective for all Tanzanians, regardless of their circumstances, and has had a major impact on improving people's health and wellbeing".

"HPSS identified and implemented various innovations at crucial junctures within the healthcare system, benefiting the entire nation", said Dr Ntuli Kapologwe, Director of Health, Community Development and Nutritional Services at PO-RALG.

"A strong and resilient health system is key to sustainable improvements in the delivery of health care and people's health", said Manfred Stoermer, HPSS Project Director.