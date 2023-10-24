Ethiopia: Insa Prioritizes Youth Dev't, Private Sector Involvement to Cyber Resilience

ADDIS ABABA- The Information Network Security Administration (INSA) disclosed that nurturing young technology innovators and encouraging the participation of the private sector in cyber security remain its priorities.

As part of the 4th National Cyber Security Program being marked under the theme 'Resilient Cyber Security Capability for National Sovereignty,' Information Network Security Administration (INSA) hosted a conference and exhibition here yesterday.

Opening the conference, INSA Director-General Solomon Soka mentioned the center's priority to nurture young professionals and streamline the involvement of the private sector in cyber security. "If a nation fails to build a strong cyber security system, its sovereignty and national interest would be put at risk. Thus, enhancing the cyber literacy of the society, securing information infrastructure developments, and promoting technology innovators should be given top priority."

Mentioning cyber illiteracy and poor usage of technologies are the major source of cyber-attacks, Solomon said INSA has carried out several awareness creation activities using various mediums.

In line with this, the government is undertaking several activities through Digital Ethiopia 2025 vision to ensure holistic digital transformation and has garnered promising results thus far. Hence, the country managed to thwart attempts of cyber-attacks that could incur it 23.2 billion-Birr damage last fiscal year. "Despite these achievements, there is a lot to do to ensure the country's cyber resilience."

For Defense Minister Abraham Belay (PhD), cyber security requires not only capacity but talent and encouraging youth innovators is so crucial. "Other institutions must follow INSA's suit in encouraging youth entrepreneurs and innovators."

The Minister further highlighted that ensuring cyber security would not be realized without engaging the society, thus, activities must be carried out to enhance the public's cyber literacy. Media houses, education sector, cyber institutions as well as private and government institutions must take the leading role. Also, cyber diplomacy is another area that Ethiopia has given due priority.

In order to materialize Ethiopia's digital transformation plan, due attention must go to engage the private sector. In doing so, the government needs to support studies, and technology innovations, Abraham emphasized.

Youth innovators displayed their technological innovations at the exhibition, which are believed to serve the nation in years to come.

It was learned that the 4th national cyber security month is being held from 12 October to November 10, 2023.

BY BETELHEM BEDLU

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER 2023