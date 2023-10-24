Ethiopia Expects Over 200,000 Tourists to Visit Tourism Exhibition

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia is hosting tourism and hospitality exhibition aimed at boosting tourism development through promoting potential resources to investors and more than 200,000 local and foreign tourists expected to visit the display.

Tourism Minister Amb. Nasise Chali believed that the exhibition which is being held at Science Museum in the capital is promising to attract more investment in tourism development since over 85 institutions are displaying their products and services to an expected number of 200,000 visitors.

Minister Amb. Nasise told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that technology and tourism service providers are participating in the exhibition which is important to attract more investors in the sphere.

The exhibition helps to promote nation's tourism resources starting with the concept behind the tourism slogan that popularizes Ethiopia as Land of Origins, she said.

She also called on private owners to visit the exhibition to find viable investment options in Ethiopia's tourism sector which is full of abundant potentials that needs to be exploited.

Tourism State Minister SileshiGirma on his part said that thetourism and hospitality exhibition is a vital platform which introduces investors with Ethiopia's positive images and its potentials for lucrativeinvestment in the sector.

An investment forum mainly organized to promote tourism investment was also held with investors, private sectors and other stakeholders on the opening day of the exhibition, he said, adding an ambassadors' forum will also take place soon to support tourism development.

Ethiopia would promote its immense tourism potentials through participating in various international tourism and hospitality exhibitions that take place this year, Sileshi disclosed.

Absence of experiences in organizing local and international exhibitions is one of the limitations that restrict the tourism development in Ethiopia, the State Minister noted.

Therefore,this exhibition is crucial to draw lesson about how to organize international tourism exhibition, in addition to its significance to create linkage among service providers and visitors, he added.

Tourism and hospitality exhibition which is being held in Addis Ababa at Science Museum will stay opened until November 8, 2023.

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD TUESDAY 24 OCTOBER 2023